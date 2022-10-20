A section of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders and supporters from across the country, yesterday used the Office of the NRM national chairman as launch pad for President Museveni’s seventh elective term in office.

The group led by Ms Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye, the architect and coordinator of Bazukkulu (grandchildren), declared Mr Museveni as their ideal 2026 presidential candidate and advised other party members harbouring presidential ambitions to “lie low like an envelope”. Although the President’s son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has not declared ambitions to succeed his father, some of the NRM supporters, advised the youngest four-star general to “relax” until such a time when his father gets tired of contesting for presidency.

“The country needs the services of Muhoozi as an army commander, he cannot contest for presidency. The country still needs President Museveni badly. Since he is still fresh blood, we ask him to handle issues of the army and security while Museveni accomplishes the task ahead of him,” Ms Namyalo said. Read more here