By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM government has so far achieved close to 80% of its manifesto.

Speaking at the launch of the manifesto week, the minister for presidency Esther Mbayo revealed that government has so far implemented 77.9% of its manifesto.

She said despite the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the government remains committed to fulfilling the manifesto by the end of this term.

She says the manifesto week that is set to run from May 12th -25th gives government the opportunity to update the country’s progress made in the implementation of its social contract with them.