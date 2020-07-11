Mr Museveni’s speech comes just days after his government unveiled another poverty eradication plan worth Shs165.7b ahead of the 2021 presidential elections. The new scheme dubbed ‘Emyooga’ targets Ugandans in the informal sector clustered in 18 groups.

Uganda has one of the youngest populations in the world, with 78 percent under the age of 30, representing significant development potential. But if left untapped, experts have warned that it could turn into a major development challenge.

The money that is slated to be managed by Microfinance Support Centre under the coordination of the Ministry of Finance, will be shared among beneficiaries in all sub-regions, when they meet the requirements.

However, this not the first government scheme aimed at helping Ugandans whose biggest percentage of youth continue to whine in poverty due to unemployment.

Similar schemes include the National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads) which was created in 2001 to improve livelihoods of people in rural areas by increasing agricultural productivity. It was, however, faulted for only targeting individuals instead of groups.