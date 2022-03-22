By Franklin Draku

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has no vacancy for the position of a deputy speaker, according to its electoral commission.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, the NRM electoral commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi emphasized “that the party will not conduct any nominations for the position.”

“We do not have vacancy for the deputy speaker. We only have a vacancy for the speaker,” he said hours after a number of NRM parliamentarians had already started jostling for the position.

Herbert Tom Kinobere, the NRM parliamentary caucus vice chairperson had earlier on told this reporter that Anita Among will be presented as the party’s choice for speakership while Thomas Tayebwa will deputize her.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/nrm-has-no-vacancy-for-deputy-speaker-says-tanga-odoi-3756070