

By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM party is to today to its primaries to elect its flag bearers for district chairpersons, and mayors.

This comes exactly a week after the party concluded its primaries for constituency and woman Mp flag bearers.

The deputy chairperson NRM electoral commission John Kyalimpa Kijaji says they are set and more ready for the election than before as all necessities have been worked upon including materials arriving at all district centers in time .

He says a number of measures have been put in place to avoid violence as witnessed in the last polls.

Elections will start at 11am after briefing the voters.