By Ritah Kemigisa

The NRM electoral Commission has issued guidelines to be followed by party members who intend to run for the speakership and deputy speakership race of the 11th parliament.

Speaking to KFM, the commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi says they have not yet asked members to pick interest forms starting today as it is being reported by the media.

He however says at the right time, names of those intending to contest will be forwarded to the Central executive committee, CEC for vetting.

He adds that CEC will give a final position on how the election will be carried out.

The 11th parliament is expected to elect the speaker and deputy speaker on May 21st after MPs have taken the oath.