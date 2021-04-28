By Benjamin Jumbe

The National Resistance Movement party Secretary General Justine Lumumba Kasule together with the party chairman and family of the deceased among other stakeholders have been holding consultations before a final program for the late Mathias Kasamba’s send-off is issued today.

This has been revealed by the party’s director communications Emmanuel Dombo while addressing journalists at Ngoma in Nakaseke District this afternoon.

The NRM’s Director of Mobilization and Cadre Identification died of a brain tumor.

Kasamba who was also one of Uganda’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) was pronounced dead last evening in Nakasero hospital where he had been taken for medical attention.