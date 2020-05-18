

By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM manifesto Week officially kicks off this morning in Kampala.

During the week different Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be making presentations on the status of Manifesto Implementation and Strategic Directives & Guidelines for the period 2016 to date.

Today, ministry of education and sports starts off the presentations this morning with ministry of Energy and Minerals development expected to present later in the afternoon.

Launching the Manifesto week on Friday, the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda also asked accounting officers and leaders at the various Local Governments to use this week and available media platforms to sensitize masses of the progress made.