The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is marking 37 years today since the National Resistance Army (NRA) under the leadership of President Museveni captured power on January 26, 1986, after a five-year bush war.

The Liberation Day is being marked in Kakumiro District under the theme “Our resolute efforts to transform Uganda is a promise we shall fulfill”.

The day will be graced by the President as the chief guest and other members will include international delegates, ministers, members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

According to the NRM spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, today is worth being celebrated by Ugandans, especially by making a reflection on the post-independence non-democratic governments which engaged in a number of political struggles and conflicts. Read more