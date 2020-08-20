

The ruling National Resistance movement party has scoffed at former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye’s decision not to contest again come 2021.

Besigye yesterday cleared the air and confirmed that he will not contest for presidency in the coming general polls.

Speaking to KFM, The NRM deputy Secretary General Richard Todwong says that Besigye has been telling Ugandans lies all the times he has contested and lost.

He says Besigye’s decision is based on his fears for another loss added to the previous ones suffered in the past and nothing else.

Meanwhile, the president of JEEMA and chairperson IPOD Asuman Basalirwa says the country needs to respect his decision and appreciate his sacrifice for the country

Basalirwa adds that Besigye’s decision should serve as a lesson to those who want to die in power to leave the space for people they have nurtured.