By Peter Sserugo

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus has unanimously resolved to back the earlier rejected omnibus Bill on the rationalisation of government agencies.

According to the resolution from the Friday caucus meeting with President Museveni, who also doubles as the party chairman at State House,Entebbe,it was agreed that the ruling party MPs should support the enactment of the legislation in Parliament.

In November last year, Parliament rejected the Rationalisation of Government Agencies (Repeals and Amendments), Bill, 2023, and Speaker Anita Among advised the government to table separate bills.

However, the government Chief Whip, Mr Hamson Obua, noted that after an interaction with the President and the Minister of Public Service,the ruling party MPs reached a unanimous consensus to support the re-enactment of the Bill.

"We the members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, conscious of the strategic subject of rationalisation of government agencies, having received, in…