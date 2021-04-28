By Benjamin Jumbe

Opposition leaders in Uganda could soon have an opportunity to receive training from the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

This follows the adoption of a resolution on the matter by the NRM newly elected Members of Parliament at the closure of their 3-week retreat this afternoon.

In the resolutions read by Ngora District Woman MP Juliet Acayo, the members argued that this would enable opposition leaders at the national level to appreciate government programs and not sabotage them.

The NRM MPs also resolved to support free education by enforcing the elimination of all fees.

They also want the government to provide simple meals for school-going children.