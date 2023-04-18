The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party parliamentary caucus is set to meet on Thursday, April 20 at State House.

According to a notice issued by the Government Chief Whip and the chairperson of the NRM parliamentary caucus, Hamson Obua, NRM Members of Parliament (MPs) will convene at State House, Entebbe to discuss among others the Anti Homosexuality Bill, 2023.

Obua has tasked MPs to do Covid-19 tests between today and tomorrow if they are to attend the caucus meeting that is likely to be chaired by the party’s national chairperson who also doubles as the president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

“The purpose of the meeting is to discuss among others, The Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023. All Hon. Members are required to undertake a COVID Test on Tuesday 18. Apri1,2023, (1:00pm- 5:00pm), and Wednesday 19. Apri1,2023 (9:00am-5:00pm), Parliamentary Conference Hall,” Obua’s letter reads in part.

The Bill passed by Parliament last month introduced tough penalties for same-sex activities including; death for aggravated homosexuality, as well as imprisonment of up to 20 years for acts of homosexuality, promoting homosexuality, child grooming, and promotion of homosexuality.

The president has been put under pressure by local and international rights groups including the US not to assent to the Bill.

Deputy SpeakerThomas Tayebwa, Minister for Presidency Milly Babalanda, NRM party Secretary General Richard Todwong, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, and Vice President Jessica Alupo welcome President Museveni for the NRM Parliamentary Caucus meeting at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds yesterday. PHOTO/PPU