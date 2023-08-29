The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has fronted Uthman Baraka Mugisha for the Hoima district LC5 by-election.

This is after he beat off competition from Vincent Muhumuza in primaries last evening, garnering 53% of the votes cast against Muhumuza’s 42%.

Earlier, the National Unity Platform (NUP) also unveiled Moses Agula, the party’s secretary for youth for the same race.

According to the Electoral Commission, the nomination of aspiring candidates for the by-election race is set for August 30 to 31.

Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for 12 days from September 1 to 12.

The Hoima District LC5 seat fell vacant following the death of Kadiri Kirungi who perished in a road crash at Mitaagi village in Bukomero Town Council along the Kampala-Hoima highway in Kiboga in March.