

By Juliet Nalwooga & Shamim Nateebwa

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has officially nominated President Museveni as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2021 race.

He was nominated by Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda in an exercise conducted on Tuesday morning by the NRM’s electoral head Dr. Tanga Odoi at the party headquarters on Kyadondo road in Kampala.

He has been seconded by Hon Gadaffi Nasur and Ms Amina Likanga Nanziri.

Dr Odoi said the candidate had fulfilled the first level of requirements, collected and presented the required signatures and payment to the bank was made. “I Dr Odoi Tanga on behalf of the NRM electoral Commission do hereby declare that Yoweri K Museveni is duly nominated for the position of national chairman of NRM”, Mr Odoi said.

Speaking shortly after being nominated, President Museveni has sounded a warning to all boda boda operators who have continued to defy safety guidelines meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The President has also decried the growing general complacency among Ugandans regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The other day I announced that boda bodas would resume but must put on masks and helmets for both riders and passengers that was supposed to start on 27th. The following morning when I was driving to Entebbe I saw some young people just zooming without helmets or masks. So once I have warned you and you do not listen, my place in heaven is well secured”, said the president.

According to the NRM electoral chairman Tanga Odoi, the NRM Central and National Executive committees (CEC & NEC) will from July 30th to August 5th vet the presidential flag bearer, national chairperson and vice chairpersons.