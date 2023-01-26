The Secretary-General, Richard Todwong has on behalf of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party apologised as the group celebrates its 37th Liberation Day today January 26, 2023.

In a message he posted on the NRM party’s official social Twitter account, Todwong said that the mishaps in their administration over the years were not intentional and asked members of the public to pardon areas in which they have not performed to Ugandans’ expectations. He says they will do better next time.

Over 200,000 people were killed in Greater Luwero during a 5-year liberation struggle that saw NRA/M capture power in 1986.

Meanwhile, this year’s celebrations are being held in Kakumiro district.