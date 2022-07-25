BY SIMON PETER EMWAMU & GEORGE MURON

The ruling NRM bigwigs have pitched camp in Soroti city to drum up support for their NRM candidate for Soroti city East division Member of Parliament seat as the opposition intensify momentum to retain the seat ahead of the by-election slated for Thursday this week.

President Museveni, who is also the national party chairman, is expected in Soroti tomorrow.

Among the top bigwigs who have joined the campaign trail for Herbert Ariko, are Vice president Jessica Alupo Epel, prime minister Robinah Nabbanja, Jeje Odogo, the minister for internal affairs, Musa Ecweru, state minister for works, Hellen Adoa Abeku, state minister for fisheries, Sidronius Okasai, state minister for energy, Kenneth Obote Ongalo, state minister for Teso Affairs, state minister for education and sports, Peter Ogwang.

Also present are 50 NRM MPs drawn from across the country, who have also teamed up with several RDCS from the region to deliver victory for their candidate.

Meanwhile, the opposition too is well represented by a team led by FDC leaders including Dr. Kizza Besigye, and party chairperson Patrick Amuriat with NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi also expected today to drum up support for Moses Attan.