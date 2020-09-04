By Moses Ndhaye & Benjamin Jumbe

The ruling National Resistance Movement party goes for its primaries this morning to elect flag bearers for Parliament across the country.

The party’s Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi speaking ahead of the Party Primaries whose campaigns have been marred by violence said the commission will not hesitate to suspend elections where violence will be cited.

He further warned he will disqualify any candidate found to be promoting violence during today’s exercise

Yesterday the commission suspended party primaries in Mawogola west over violence.

Meanwhile, NRM voters are expected to converge at 10 am this morning to be sensitised on how they should handle themselves.

According to the electoral commission arrangement, only those with face masks and have washed their hands will be allowed to access the polling venues at the village level.

After converging, polling officials will then verify particulars of the voters and add eligible NRM members who are not in the register as guided by the party national chairman President Museveni.

Director Communications at the NRM secretariat Emmanuel Dombo says by 11 am voting is expected to start by voters lining behind their preferred candidates picture or agent.

As part of the Covid-19 health guidelines, the voters are also expected to observe a two metre social distance between each other.