

The NRM party has pulled out of the Mawogola North County in Sembabule MP race after it decided not to front a candidate.

This is after the party elections tribunal referred the victory of President Museveni’s brother, Godfrey Kaguta aka Sodo to the Central executive committee (CEC).

Musherure Kutesa, the daughter of foreign affairs minister Sam Kutesa challenged the victory of Sodo before the tribunal over alleged voter importation, use of violence and intimidation of her supporters.

In a statement issued this afternoon by the party secretary general Kasule Lumumba, since CEC could not sit a few hours to the close of nomination, they have decided not to endorse any candidate.

The two, Sodo and Kutesa have all run as independents and have today been nominated.