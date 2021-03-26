By Benjamin Jumbe

The NRM secretariat has once again expressed concern over the jostling for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of parliament.

In a statement issued this morning, the party’s director Communications Emmanuel Dombo said this jostling has reached unprecedented and unacceptable levels.

He says he has been directed by the NRM Secretary General to remind the members about the existing legal framework and the general expectations under the NRM code of conduct, and the need for NRM members to remain united in preparation for the challenges ahead.

He says it is this cohesion that will enable the NRM to deliver on its promises as we secure the future of the people of Uganda.

Dombo adds that once modalities for providing guidance by the Central Executive Committee are concluded, the concerned members will be notified.