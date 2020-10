By Benjamin Jumbe

The Ruling National Resistance Movement party is set for nomination of its presidential flag bearer Yoweri Museveni.

The incumbent was the first aspirant to be cleared by the electoral commission for nomination due next week.

Now speaking to Kfm Deputy party secretary general Richard Todwong says all preparations have been finalized for the nomination on November 2nd.

He adds that the party’s new manifesto is also ready to be launched after the nomination