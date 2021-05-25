By Damali Mukhaye

Governance experts have tasked the ruling National Resistance Movement party to summon the former speaker of Parliament and bring her to order.

Kadaga yesterday lost the speakership race to her former deputy Jacob Oulanya after she contested as an independent candidate.

Speaking to KFM, Henry Muguzi, an expert on Democratic Governance and Accountability in Africa says what Kadaga did undermines democracy.

According to Muguzi, Kadaga should have accepted defeat and supported Oulanya who was fronted by the party because she is not bigger than the party.

He says that if the party does not reprimand her, the younger party members will also be undeterred to behave in such a manner in future.