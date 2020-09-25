

By Abubaker Kirunda

The National Resistance Movement Party is today set to conduct residual elections in the Kigulu South constituency.

The election was cancelled on September 4 following the death of Steven Wako who was one of the contestants for parliamentary flag.

Wako died in a road accident that occurred at Kakira along Jinja-Iganga Highway.

The NRM head of elections in Iganga district Yazid Kirunda says the four candidates in the race are; the Iganga LC5 Chairman Patrick Kayemba, incumbent Andrew Kiiza, former MP Milton Muwuma and Charles Mbigiti a businessman.

During a meeting with Iganga RDC Eva Kwesiga, the candidates agreed that only people in the NRM Yellow register will be allowed to vote.

And according to the Busoga East Regional Police Commander Anatoli Katungusi, security has been tightened ahead of the voting exercise.