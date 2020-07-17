

By Benjamin Jumbe

The ruling NRM party is today set to launch its election Roadmap following approval by the party’s Central Executive Committee.

The CEC meeting held at state house Entebbe yesterday approved lining up behind candidates as the mode of voting for general parliamentary and local council primary elections.

This however is to be done in accordance with the COVID-19 issued under the Public Health Act.

In the approved SOPs open rallies have been banned, with every voter to wear a face mask and polling officials to ensure a 2 M distance rule.

The NRM National chairman President Museveni told CEC members that the lining up was cost effective and prevents stealing elections.

The party’s secretary general Justine Kasule Lumumba and the party’s EC chair Dr Tanga Odoi are set to release the roadmap today at the party’s secretariat.