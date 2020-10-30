

By Benjamin Jumbe and Ivan Ssenabulya

The NRM secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba has implored the electoral commission to award ballot printing contract to local companies.

This comes after the PPDA rejected the commission’s procurement and award of the contract to print next year’s general polls ballot papers to foreign firms following a petition from local printing companies.

Now speaking after a meeting with the electoral commission, Lumumba who represented the NRM presidential flag bearer Museveni said using a local company to do the work will not only support government’s buy Uganda Build Uganda Policy but help the country save resources.

The Citizen’s Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda, has also asked the Public Procurement and Disposal Public Authority to award the ballot printing deal to only a foreign firm.

The organization’s Executive Director Charity Karebu Ahimbisibwe says the rampant corruption in the country does not allow for printing of ballots, citing incidents of pre ticking and ballot stuffing which may occur.

She says that such irregularities can compromise Uganda democracy for a free and fair election.