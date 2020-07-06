By Bill Oketch

The ruling National Resistance Movement has welcomed health minister, Dr Jane Aceng’s decision to contest for a parliamentary seat.

According to Sam Engola, the NRM Vice-chairperson for Northern Uganda also former state minister for housing, so far four NRM members are eying the Lira Woman MP seat but the party will fully support whoever shall be elected through primaries.

Meanwhile, the NRM spokesperson in Lira Jacob Ocen, says any member who meets the “national legal requirements” is allowed to contest for the party flag at any level.

The minister yesterday declared her interest to run against Joy Atim Ongom for Lira District woman Member of Parliament in the 2021 polls.

Dr Aceng, who served as a medical superintendent and director of Lira Regional Referral Hospital in Lira District for 15 years, told journalists that she is prepared to take up the political position.