By Prossy Kisakye

National Resistance Movement youths from the Central region want the party secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba dismissed.

While addressing a press conference in Kampala, NRM Youth coordinator Central region, Frank Sserubiri, said Lumumba has failed to fulfill her duties.

He cited her failure to mobilize voters to vote for the party’s presidential candidate, Yoweri Museveni in the just concluded elections which made him win the elections with not even half of the 12million party registered voters.

Sserubiri also blamed the loss the party experienced in parliamentary and local council general elections in the central region on Lumumba accusing her for neglecting youth advice on how the party could win in the region.

Meanwhile, he also said that the secretary general has failed to create regional offices where the party youth can easily access to raise their concerns yet she is rarely found in office.

They have threatened to defect to other parties if Lumumba doesn’t leave office.