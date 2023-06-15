The Electoral Commission has declared Ms Mary Akol, the NRM candidate as the winner of the Bukedea District chairperson by-election.

According to the declaration form signed by Mr Joel Mugyenyi, the Bukedea District returning officer, Ms Akol won garnered 79692 votes against her rivals Mr Lokwiski Tychicus Ebukalin who garnered 4941 votes while Mr Sam Oita Odeke got 2343 votes.

Mr Ebukalin was an independent candidate while Mr Odeke was on the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket but decided to withdraw from the race a few hours after the commencement of the voting exercise, citing fraud. Read more