By Faith Amongin

National Resistance Movement (NRM)’s Gideon Mujungu Thembo, can now breathe a sigh of relief as he takes back his Parliamentary seat, after he was Thursday declared the duly elected Member of Parliament for Busongora South County.

Mr Mujungu polled 12,088 votes against his main challenger, Mr Jackson Mbaju of the Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) who polled 6,866.