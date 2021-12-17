Kayunga District Returning Officer Jennifer Kyobutungi has announced NRM’s Andrew Muwonge winner of the district chairperson by-election.

Declaring the results of the hotly contested race that attracted six candidates, Kyobutungi said Muwonge won the race after garnering 31,830 votes.

Muwonge has been followed by his closest contender Harriet Nakwedde of the opposition National Unity Platform who has polled 31,308 votes.

Speaking after he was declared winner, Muwonge pledged to serve wholeheartedly the people of Kayunga.

He has called for peace and unity to prevail in the district

Meanwhile, the NUP party has contested the results of the by-election.

The party deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro claims they won the by-election and alleges their candidate garnered 35,000.

Waisswa adds that they are a peace-loving party and as such will not opt for violence but rather will seek court redress.

Mukono municipality MP Betty Namboze has also disputed the poll results claiming the NUP party won the by-election.

She says as the opposition they remain committed to the struggle for change.

Meanwhile, the Kayunga District Police commander, Felix Mugizi says the election exercise was peaceful.