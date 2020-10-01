The Ruling National Resistance Movement aspirant for the Kampala lord mayoral seat Daniel Kazibwe, commonly known as Ragge Dee is expected to be nominated today at Ntinda regional Electoral Commission office.

According to the acting spokesperson of the Electoral Commission Paul Bukenya today is the deadline for nominations of all local government leaders including the district councilors, and mayors.

Three candidates including the incumbent lord mayor Erias Lukwago, Nabilah Naggayi Ssempals and musician Joseph Mayanja whose stage name is Jose Chameleon were nominated yesterday.

Other aspirants including local musician Daniel Kazibwe, commonly known as Ragge Dee and other aspirants will be nominated today.