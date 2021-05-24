By Ritah Kemigisa

The Ruhinda North county MP Thomas Tayebwa who had vowed to run as an independent has withdrawn from the race just hours to the election.

Tayebwa who was defeated by Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among during a caucus meeting held on Sunday insisted that he would run as an independent.

Among defeated Tayebwa by 19 votes after garnering 168 votes against 149 votes polled by Tayebwa.

Tayebwa says much as he was not satisfied with the poll results of Sunday, he has however decided to quit the race on grounds that he does not want to be the reason behind the division of the party.

He adds that despite having huge support from fellow MPs, he has decided to listen to the advice of president Museveni whom he describes as the “father of the nation.”

“I have indeed withdrawn from the race, I have engaged deeply about this, it’s not about me but the issues here. Some people were threatening others, if you win, you will never speak on the floor of parliament. You will never join a productive committee. Those are the issues I had to first present to the president, and he assured me that no one shall be victimised,” said Mr Tayebwa.