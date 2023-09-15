By Alex Ashaba

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Mr Uthuman Mugisha Mubaraka, has emerged victorious in the September 14 Hoima district LCV by-election.

The results were officially announced on Thursday night by Hoima District Returning Officer, Ms Merab Kasande, at Dwoli Primary School tally center, in the presence of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Justice Simon Byabakama.

Mr Uthuman, the son of the late Kadiri Kirungi, the former district chairperson who tragically lost his life in a road accident on March 17th along the Kampala-Hoima road, secured his victory by garnering a total of 18,353 votes. Read more