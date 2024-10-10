The High Court has invalidated the election of Ivan Wafula, the National Unity Platform’s Lord Councillor for Makindye East II, citing irregularities in his nomination. Justice Musa Ssekaana ruled on Thursday that Yasin Omar Assini of the ruling National Resistance Movement, the runner-up in the 2021 election, should replace Wafula.

Omar had challenged Wafula’s election in the Magistrates Court, alleging that Wafula had made false declarations about his academic qualifications and that the election results had been tampered with. While the lower court dismissed Omar’s petition, he appealed to the High Court, arguing that the trial magistrate had erred in several procedural matters.

Justice Ssekaana found that Wafula had provided incorrect information about his nomination seconder’s name and had failed to adequately prove his claimed academic qualifications. Based on these findings, the court nullified Wafula’s election and declared Omar the rightful winner.

Omar has since been sworn in as the new Lord Councillor for Makindye East II and will serve the remainder of the term until the 2026 elections.