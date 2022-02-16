By Damali Mukhaye

Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Muhammad Nsereko has been granted leave by Parliament to introduce a law on cyber-harassment which prescribes hefty fines and lengthy jail terms for convicted offenders.

The law was approved and also prescribed a ban from holding public office and loss of office.

According to the law, Nsereko wants punishments to be given to individuals who without authorization, access, intercept another person’s data or information, voice or record another person with a fine.

He says that many people have been sending and sharing data about children without the authorization of their parents or guardians on a computer and by extension social media which will also be an offense in his new coming bill.

Nsereko also noted that the existing law has not been turfed on the people sharing misleading or malicious information about or relating to any person through a computer and on social media which he says will also be a crime in his new coming bill.