Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Muhammad Nsereko has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to table the bilateral agreement signed between the government of Saudi Arabia and Uganda on the externalization of labour.

He noted that some Ugandans who went to work in Saud Arabia have seen deductions in their salaries by their employers at the request of some labour companies in Uganda.

However, the minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Sarah Mateke said that Saudi Arabia wrote to the government, stating that they intend to make deductions from Uganda migrant workers remitted to labour companies but are still in talks over the matter.

Consequently, the Speaker asked the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, and Gender to table the agreement tomorrow.

“Can you coordinate with the Ministry of Gender and have that agreement on the floor? We want it tomorrow,” Among said.

The Minister for Regional Cooperation, John Mulimba, and Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Sarah Mateke pledged to avail the agreements to parliament this week.

“It is very true that the government of Saudi wrote to us telling us that, but as we speak now, we are in negotiations because we gave them our minimum wage,” Mateke said.