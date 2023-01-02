By Mike Sebalu

The Minister of Gender Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi has given the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board Chairperson Peter Kimbowa mandate to move forward with the resolution to investigate the Fund’s former Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba.

In a meeting with Amongi and the Board of Directors at State House Entebbe on December 22, 2022, President Museveni ordered for the former NSSF managing director, Byarugaba to be investigated for alleged abuse of office, corruption, and mismanagement of the Fund’s projects.

Speaking to KFM in a telephone interview, the Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development Amongi said, the Board Chairperson has been given a period of two months (January-February) to have everything including the investigations done.

When Byarugaba’s contract expired, his deputy, Patrick Ayota, was named acting managing director and substantive deputy for the next five years.