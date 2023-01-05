By Mike Sebalu

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Board is set to sit this morning to discuss business continuity in 2023 amid growing uncertainty about the fund’s management.

NSSF is currently without a substantive managing director after the former head Richard Barugaba’s contract renewal hit a snag due to allegations of mismanagement of the fund’s projects, a matter to be investigated by the Inspectorate of Government.

According to the Fund’s board chairperson, Dr.Peter Kimbowa, also on the agenda for today’s meeting is the contingency planning to ensure that the fund recovers from the two years of the Covid-19 lockdown.

He says they will be discussing how to integrate this plan within the national social economic recovery framework.