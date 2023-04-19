The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has extended an ultimatum notice it issued to employers to register with the Fund and remit contributions for their employees.

Addressing journalists in Kampala on Wednesday, NSSF acting Managing Director, Patrick Ayota said the revised deadline whose countdown commenced on March 28 is now June 28, 2023.

He says employers who fail to comply will be penalized according to the National Social Security Fund (Amendment) Act.

The employer registration drive is being undertaken to operationalize the new provisions in the NSSF Act, as amended; introducing mandatory contributions by all workers regardless of the size of the enterprise or number of employees.