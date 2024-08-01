The National Social Security Fund has injected at least shs.45 million in this year’s NSSF –KAVC International Volleyball Tournament, which kicks off this Friday at Lugogo Mtn Indoor Arena and Lugogo Hockey grounds.

The president of the Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club Irene Kiconco says about 30 teams have confirmed their participation in this year’s three-day event tournament.

And these include teams from Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda Kenya and Tanzania among others.

She says the Women’s APR Rwanda and APR men’s team also Rwanda are the defending champions.

However, the Head of Marketing at NSSF Barbra Arimi, also the head lead sponsor of the tournament, says this is intended to promote talent in sports.

“We are proud to say that owing to the Fund’s support, there have been great strides emerging from this”, Arimi said

Partnership, including recognition of the tournament as the premier volleyball league in the East African region, hosting top clubs from countries such as Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and DRC among others.

This exposure has allowed Ugandan teams to engage in top-level competition in the region, further enriching the skills of local talent,” she said adding: “I am glad to announce that NSSF has this year committed a cash contribution of UGX40million and UGX5million in-kind contribution to support the successful organization of the 26th edition of the NSSF KAVC International tournament.”