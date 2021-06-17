National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has said members battling Covid-19 will be given an option to access part of their benefits under the invalidity benefits provision.
However, the Fund noted that consideration is only given to members in intensive care.
Speaking Thursday in response to Daily Monitor’s inquiries, Mr Richard Byarugaba, the NSSF managing director, said the Fund had already helped some members in this regard.
However, he did not provide specifics on how many members had approached NSSF in this regard or how much had been paid out.
