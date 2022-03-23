By Moses Ndhaye

The National Social Security Fund has paid shs 78.8 billion to 4,417 eligible members.

This means they have surpassed the weekly payments target of shs 50 billion by over shs 28.8 billion.

Addressing journalists this morning, the funds managing director Richard Byarugaba said the fund had received a total of 14,690 applications since inception, which amounts to shs 305Bn.

However only 4,417 members have been paid which implies payment to 30% of the total members who applied.

Byarugaba says 5,993 of the individuals applied to access their money using the NSSF online platforms and the 8,697 visited various NSSF offices.

Meanwhile over 3,000 beneficiaries representing 82% of those who have so far received their money, have got less than shs10 million each as their midterm cash.

On the glitches in registration at the start of the exercise, Byarugaba says they have trained over 80 staff members to specially attend to walk in customers.

