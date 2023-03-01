A select committee that was instituted to probe the operations of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) on Wednesday presented a report on the same before parliament.

The report presented by the committee chairperson also Mbarara South City Member of Parliament, Mwine Mpaka has recommended that Gender minister, Betty Amongi should resign immediately and that the president should take interest in her case regarding the request for Shs6 billion.

‘’The actions of the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi Ongom, in directing UGX 6 billion to be availed to her ministry, amounts to abuse of office since the Minister, being the supervisor of NSSF, without any law empowering her to do so and knowing that Ministry activities are financed through appropriation did an act which is prejudicial to savers funds and the just administration of the NSSF. The actions of the Minister are arbitrary and an abuse of the duty under the NSSF Act thereby bringing her conduct within the ambit of the prohibitions under Section 11 of the Anti-Corruption Act on abuse of office. The Committee therefore, recommends that the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi Ongom, resigns in public interest with immediate effect,” the report states.

Amongi had told the select committee that the board of directors approved the Shs6 billion that has become a subject of contention.

Amongi claims the suggestion for the money was within her powers as the line minister and in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, the committee has also recommended that former NSSF Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba, acting managing director Patrick Ayota among other officials allegedly involved in the initiation of Shs1.8 billion concealed under corporate social responsibility funds step aside with immediate effect to give way for investigations by the Inspectorate of Government.