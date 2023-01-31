By Esther Oluka
The Select Committee at Parliament investigating the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) saga starts work this morning with an interactive meeting with a whistleblower called Job and two workers’ unions.
Whistleblowers are individuals who often expose hush-hush information on a person or organisation’s wrongdoings.
The two workers’ unions that the Committee will be directing questions to are the Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (Coftu) and the National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu) to explain NSSF’s funding activities to them.
While addressing journalists at the House yesterday, Mr Mwine Mpaka (Mbarara City South), the chairperson of the select committee, said they will, among other things, look at circumstances around the appointment of the NSSF Managing Director, corporate governance at the Fund, establish whether people's savings are safe, and claims of corruption.