By Esther Oluka The Select Committee at Parliament investigating the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) saga starts work this morning with an interactive meeting with a whistleblower called Job and two workers’ unions.

Whistleblowers are individuals who often expose hush-hush information on a person or organisation’s wrongdoings.

The two workers’ unions that the Committee will be directing questions to are the Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (Coftu) and the National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu) to explain NSSF’s funding activities to them.