Former National Social Security Fund (NSSF) managing director, Richard Byarugaba faced a tough moment as members of parliament sitting on the select committee probing the alleged mismanagement of NSSF money quizzed him.

The committee led by Mbarara City South MP, Mwine Mpaka probed NSSF’s expensive idle housing unit project at Lubowa worth $62 million constructed to attract high net worth Individuals.

The committee said the project is supposed to have 2700 lifestyle complex housing units but only 303 units are complete with no demand for them yet each house cost Shs3 billion.

In response, Byarugaba said the houses will be occupied, noting that even a similar project was done in Mbuya and all houses are now occupied.

He also clarified that by the time he left the Fund, 15 houses were bought contrary to the information the committee indicating that only four were bought.