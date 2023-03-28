The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has given companies a period of 30 days to register their workers with the fund as stipulated in the law.

NSSF’s acting managing director, Patrick Ayota says the companies which will fail to fulfill the order are bound to pay a penalty.

“We have noted a number of employers are still not yet registered with the fund. We are therefore happy to announce the 30-day effective today March 28th, 2023 for all employers irrespective of the number of workers employed to register with NSSF, and in the process, they will avoid the penalty that will be associated with registering late,” Ayota said.

The government intends to grow the Fund from the current Shs1.3 million members to Shs5 million in 2025 and Shs15 million in 2035.