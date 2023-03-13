The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) top executive members have vowed not to resign till the executive pronounces itself on the recently released report on the alleged mismanagement of the Fund.

Recently, the parliamentary select committee instituted to investigate NSSF operations recommended that the Fund’s top brass resigns over alleged abuse and mismanagement of savers’ money.

While reacting to the report, Peter Kimbowa, the NSSF board chairperson said the report comprises advisory information that does not require them to resign.

The acting managing director of NSSF, Patrick Ayota says the allegations that the report aligned against them are not true, explaining that it did not portray them in the proper context.

“The report from parliament is advisory. It goes to the executive, the executive then assesses the merit of what has been recommended. Whatever they decide, will then implement. But until they do, the Fund has to continue running,” Ayota said.

He says the money (Shs6 billion and the Shs1.8 billion) portrayed in the report that it was stolen still exists.

He says NSSF has registered steady growth in the last twenty years and as of January 2023, the Fund has an accumulative total of Shs18.2 trillion.