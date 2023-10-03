By Rajab Mukombozi and Julius Byamukama

The management of Ntare School has suspended all its 205 Senior Six candidates over indiscipline. With about five weeks to the start of A-Level final exams due on November 10, the head teacher, Mr Saul Rwampororo, said they decided to send their candidates home after they destroyed school property.

“The school management has today [yesterday] decided to indefinitely suspend the entire Senior Six because last night, they exhibited a high degree of indiscipline,” he said in a circular.

“They deliberately destroyed school property, including the recently installed CCTV cameras around the school,” he added.

Although some teachers we talked to were tightlipped on why students vandalised school property, Mr Rwampororo said the students turned rowdy on Monday after the school administration banned the use of phones in school.

“The students were trying to oppose the decision taken by the school to punish students who were found with phones, but they turned violent and started destroying school property. To calm down the situation, we decided to send them home to prevent more damage on school property,” he said in an interview.

Asked if this won’t affect their performance, the head teacher said: “They will bear the consequences until they are aware of their stature of being candidates,”

More details in today’s copy of the Daily Monitor