The Nation Television (NTV) journalist Edward Muhumuza has died in a car crash along Entebbe Expressway.

The accident involving a Toyota Passo car he was driving, happened on Saturday morning at Mpala on the Entebbe Expressway.

Muhumuza’s close friend said: “He was going to school, he spent the better part of the night working on his coursework, then in the morning he set off.”