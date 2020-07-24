NTV’s Agnes Nandutu has today picked expression of interest forms from the ruling National Resistance Movement Party to stand for Bududa County woman MP seat.

Nandutu who served as president of the Parliamentary Journalist’s Association from 2011 to 2016 says she is more than equipped and ready to serve the people of Bududa once the process is finalised.

She joins the State minister for Higher Education John Chrysostom Muyingo, aspiring for the Bamunanika County seat, his counterpart for Investment and Privatization, Evelyne Anite who seeks to retain the Koboko county seat in parliament.

Yesterday over 286 members had picked the forms in an exercise that ends on July 30th.